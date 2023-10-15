What Google’s antitrust trial means for your search habits

If government regulators prevail in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century, it’s likely to unleash drastic changes designed to undermining the dominance of the Google search engine that defines the internet for billions of people. As the 10-week trial nears its midway point, it’s still too early to predict the outcome. But if Google lose the case, the punishment could open up new online avenues for consumers and businesses to explore in pursuit of information, entertainment and commerce. It could also unintentionally raise some prices if Google is banned from paying billions of dollars to favor its search engine on smartphones and web browsers.

