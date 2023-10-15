Man stabbed in family disturbance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two people are in stable condition after a stabbing incident Saturday night in Colorado Springs.

Around 8 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to the 2200 block of Westmoreland Road on reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found one man stabbed and investigation efforts found the altercation stemmed from a family disturbance.

Two men were taken to a hospital for injuries. The man stabbed is currently in stable condition and the other was treated and released.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made.