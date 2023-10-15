Skip to Content
News

Man stabbed in family disturbance

KRDO
By
Published 7:50 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -  Two people are in stable condition after a stabbing incident Saturday night in Colorado Springs. 

Around 8 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to the 2200 block of Westmoreland Road on reports of a stabbing. 

Upon arrival, officers found one man stabbed and investigation efforts found the altercation stemmed from a family disturbance.

Two men were taken to a hospital for injuries. The man stabbed is currently in stable condition and the other was treated and released.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content