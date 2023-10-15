Jim Jordan’s rapid rise has been cheered by Trump and the far right. Could it soon make him speaker?
By BRIAN SLODYSKO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Jim Jordan has such a reputation as a political brawler that former House Speaker John Boehner once said he’d never met someone “who spent more time tearing things apart.” Now, nearly a decade later, Jordan is trying to bring the Republican Party together to win the speaker’s gavel. A favorite of former President Donald Trump, his path is by no means certain — Jordan will need support from nearly every House Republican in a chamber they narrowly control. His success would help cement the far right’s takeover of the Republican Party and trigger conflict with Democrats over the size and scope of government. But a Jordan speakership would also come with political baggage heading into next year’s election.