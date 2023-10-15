Italian court confirms extradition of a priest wanted for murder, torture in Argentina dictatorship

ROME (AP) — Italy’s top criminal court has confirmed the extradition of an Italian priest sought by Argentina on charges of murder and torture during its last military dictatorship. The court rejected the priest’s appeal, said lawyer Arturo Salerni, who represented Argentina in the case. He told The Associated Press on Sunday that the decision by Italy’s Court of Cassation confirms a previous ruling by a Bologna appeal court and is now definitive. Salerni added that Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio now has 45 days to issue a decree that requests the extradition of the Rev. Franco Reverberi, an 86-year-old priest who served as military chaplain during Argentina’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship.

