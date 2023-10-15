Few Republicans have confidence in elections. It’s a long road for one group trying to change that

SUAMICO, Wis. (AP) — Keep Our Republic, a grassroots pro-democracy group led by a Republican former state senator, is trying to build trust in elections by hosting forums in small towns throughout Wisconsin. The group is working with local officials to organize community events meant to teach residents about the election process and combat election conspiracy theories in the perennial presidential swing state. But at one recent town hall in the Republican-leaning village of Suamico, they faced an uphill fight as they grapple with what many have described as an almost faith-like pull of conspiracy theories that are being promoted through online misinformation and far-right figures.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.