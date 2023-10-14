Penrose to host vigil today for families affected by funeral home tragedy

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - A candlelight vigil is being held today at Penrose Park to show support for the families affected by the discovery of more than 115 bodies improperly stored inside Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose.

The vigil is being held on park grounds Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Penrose Park and Recreation District, 401 Park Place, in Penrose, CO.

The service will be introduced by Alberto Rodriguez followed by speakers including Kim Huffington who is the Chief Nursing Officer, Sangre de Cristo Community Care and Event Coordinator, as well as Lacy Baker, Penrose Park & Recreation Board President and Event Coordinator.

Members of the community will be allowed to share their respects and give a moment of silence to the victims impacted by the incident.

There will also be organizations there to offer information on available resources for those affected.