Skip to Content
News

Penrose to host vigil today for families affected by funeral home tragedy

Penrose Park and Recreation District
KRDO
Penrose Park and Recreation District
By
Published 12:29 PM

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - A candlelight vigil is being held today at Penrose Park to show support for the families affected by the discovery of more than 115 bodies improperly stored inside Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose. 

The vigil is being held on park grounds Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Penrose Park and Recreation District, 401 Park Place, in Penrose, CO. 

The service will be introduced by Alberto Rodriguez followed by speakers including Kim Huffington who is the Chief Nursing Officer, Sangre de Cristo Community Care and Event Coordinator, as well as Lacy Baker, Penrose Park & Recreation Board President and Event Coordinator.

Members of the community will be allowed to share their respects and give a moment of silence to the victims impacted by the incident.

There will also be organizations there to offer information on available resources for those affected. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content