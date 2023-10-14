Man pleads guilty to murder in 2021 hit-and-run spree that killed steakhouse chef

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of a Philadelphia steakhouse chef prosecutors say he intentionally killed during a drug-fueled, hit-and-run spree. The rampage involved multiple stolen cars and caused injuries and damage in two counties. Forty-three-year-old Kareem Welton also pleaded guilty Friday in Montgomery County Court to attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and robbery of a motor vehicle in the violent predawn 2021 joyride that started in Philadelphia’s Center City and ended 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in neighboring Montgomery County. Prosecutors dropped a first-degree murder charge. They vow to seek significant prison time. A message seekin comment was sent to Welton’s attorney.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.