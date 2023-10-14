India routs Pakistan by 7 wickets to extend winning streak over rival at Cricket World Cup

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav triggered a stunning Pakistan collapse and shared four wickets in India’s dominant victory over its archrival at the Cricket World Cup. The seven-wicket win in front of more than 100,000 fans at Narendra Modi Stadium was India’s eighth consecutive victory over Pakistan in World Cups in a streak that began in 1992. Bumrah took 2-19 in seven overs and Yadav picked up 2-35 in 10 overs as Pakistan crashed from 155-2 to 191 all out in 42.5 overs. India skipper Rohit Sharma blazed a 36-ball half-century as India raced to the victory line with almost 20 overs to spare. Sharma scored 86 off 63 as India finished with 192-3 in 30.3 overs.

