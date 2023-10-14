Skip to Content
News

Body parts stolen from casket in Jefferson County

MGN
By
New
Published 1:05 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, COLO. (KRDO) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating stolen body parts that were taken from a cemetery in Wheat Ridge.

Wednesday, deputies were called to the Crown Hill Cemetery on reports of damage to a mausoleum. 

They reported finding severe damage to a crypt as well as damage to the casket inside. 

Officials state it appears suspects entered the cemetery overnight and forced their way into the crypt to get access to the casket. The casket was pried open and portions of the body were removed. 

A search was completed and now the scene is being processed for evidence. 

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with formation to call the Jefferson County tip line at (303) 271-5612. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content