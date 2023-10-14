Body parts stolen from casket in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, COLO. (KRDO) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating stolen body parts that were taken from a cemetery in Wheat Ridge.

Wednesday, deputies were called to the Crown Hill Cemetery on reports of damage to a mausoleum.

They reported finding severe damage to a crypt as well as damage to the casket inside.

Officials state it appears suspects entered the cemetery overnight and forced their way into the crypt to get access to the casket. The casket was pried open and portions of the body were removed.

A search was completed and now the scene is being processed for evidence.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with formation to call the Jefferson County tip line at (303) 271-5612.