Avalanche beat Sharks 2-1 in shootout to spoil 51-save performance by Mackenzie Blackwood

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cale Makar scored a late game-tying goal, and the Colorado Avalanche beat San Jose 2-1 in a shootout on the road on Saturday night to spoil a 51-save performance by Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood. The Avalanche scored with just over a minute left in regulation on their 49th shot on net, when Makar wristed one past Blackwood with an empty net to tie the game at 1-1. After a scoreless overtime in which Colorado killed off a 4-on-3 advantage, Mikko Rantanen scored the lone goal in the shootout to secure the win for the Avalanche.

By ERIC HE Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.