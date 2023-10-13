‘Thought we were going to die’: Florida mom, daughter tearfully recall sheltering through apparent tornado

By Chelsea Robinson and Greg Fox

Click here for updates on this story

CITRUS COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A mother and daughter from Citrus County were emotional as they spoke to Greg Fox Thursday about the possible tornadoes that ripped through Florida overnight.

“As soon as the lights flickered and went off, we went into the shower, she crouched down, and I covered her with my body and started praying,” mom Jennifer said. “You could hear the windows and the shingles flying off the roof, you could hear the trees snapping, I thought we were going to die.”

Violet, Jennifer’s daughter, struggled through tears to recall the experience.

“You can literally hear your house shaking back and forth, you’re shaking and thinking, ‘please don’t let me die,’ and you walk outside and everything is just gone. It was gone.”

She said it was awful to hear the cries of her neighbors.

“My neighbor has three young kids and we could hear them screaming and crying,” she said. “I was banging on the door, saying, ‘It’s okay, you’re okay.’ It was terrible.'”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.