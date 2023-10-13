Takeaways from AP’s reporting on Antarctica’s burgeoning krill fishery

ABOARD THE ALLANKAY off Antarctica (AP) — The waters around Antarctica are emerging as a battleground between industry and activists as advances in technology and new demand for krill as a dietary supplement drive more and more fishing of the shrimp-like crustacean. That has some scientists warning that stricter controls must be put in place so krill can continue its vital role as a buffer against climate change and sustenance for whales, penguins and other marine mammals. But any further action is mired in geopolitical wrangling as Russia and China look to quickly expand catch limits in the world’s most remote fishery.

By The Associated Press

