Sharon Stone says health issues slowed her acting career so she’s expressing herself through paint
BROOKE LEFFERTS
NEW YORK (AP) — During the pandemic, a friend sent Sharon Stone a paint-by-numbers set to keep her busy, a gesture that has led to a new path of creative expression. The actor has discovered a love of painting and launched a show of her giant abstract canvases at the C. Parker Gallery in Greenwich, Connecticut, this week. Stone, who is 65 and also a mother to three sons, says health problems paused her acting career but painting allows her to be creative on her own terms. Says the actor “Art is purposeful. Art is greatly purposeful to me.”