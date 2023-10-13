Parties running in Poland’s Sunday parliamentary election hold final campaign rallies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Party leaders competing in Poland’s upcoming key parliamentary elections are holding their final campaign rallies in hopes of attracting new voters as opinion polls suggest a close race. The election Sunday will decide whether the ruling conservative, Euro-skeptic Law and Justice party will win a third straight term or whether the liberal, pro-European Civic Coalition and its partners will take power, seeking to improve Poland’s democratic standards and international standing. Opinion polls suggest Law and Justice will win the most votes but will lose its parliament majority and the possibility of ruling singlehandedly. With some 8% of eligible voters still undecided, statements from leaders at the rallies on Friday could decide the nation’s immediate future.

