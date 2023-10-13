Parents of Michigan school shooter ask to leave jail to attend son’s sentencing

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teenager who killed four students at Michigan’s Oxford High School are asking a judge to let them attend his sentencing in December. James and Jennifer Crumbley are in jail awaiting trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. Ethan Crumbley could be sentenced to life in prison. Lawyers for the parents say the hearing is of paramount importance. But prosecutors are opposed to having the Crumbley parents in court, saying it would be a distraction. The parents are accused of contributing to the 2021 Oxford school shooting by making a gun accessible to their son and ignoring his mental health needs.

