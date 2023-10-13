Skip to Content
Missing child last seen Friday in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child has been reported missing Friday afternoon in Fountain.

According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), 11-year-old Alex Chlarson was last seen just before 3 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Prado Dr.

Alex is described as having black curly hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie with anime characters on it and black shorts.

If you see Alex contact the El Paso County Communications Center at 719-390-5555

