Massachusetts authorities seek criminal charges against 3 men in connection with the death of fan at Patriots game

(CNN) — Police in Massachusetts are seeking criminal charges against three Rhode Island men in connection with an altercation at a New England Patriots game that led to the death of a New Hampshire fan, according to a news release from the Foxborough Police Department.

Dale Mooney, 53, from Newmarket, died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after a “violent confrontation” during the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots versus Miami Dolphins game on September 17, a witness previously told CNN.

Preliminary autopsy results “did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in September. Cause and manner of death have not been determined yet, police said Thursday.

Police have applied for criminal complaints alleging assault and battery and disorderly conduct against three men after the altercation at Gillette Stadium, according to the release.

Investigators have multiple angles of video capturing the incident and were able to get information from numerous witnesses as part of their investigation, police said Thursday.

The complaints will be scheduled for a probable-cause hearing before a clerk in Wrentham District Court in the coming weeks, police say.

The clerk will determine whether this is probable cause to issue charges, police said.

“Although that investigation remains open and ongoing, Foxborough Police – in consultation with the District Attorney’s Office – determined that the currently available evidence supported submitting applications for criminal complaint to Wrentham District Court at this time,” police said.

