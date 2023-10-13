Man found dead along I-25 after ‘physical altercation’ identified

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The name of the victim in a death investigation along I-25 was released Friday.

On Oct. 11, the El Paso County Communications Center received reports of a "physical altercation" between two people on the northbound side of I-25 at mile marker 133. This was just north of the Mesa Ridge Parkway/Highway 16 exit and south of the South Academy exit.

According to the Fountain Police Department, law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the area. At the scene, they found a man lying on the side of the interstate. He wasn't conscious or breathing. FPD said life-saving measures were performed, but the man ultimately died.

On Oct. 12, the El Paso County Coroner identified the man as 57-year-old Cecil Freeman. Investigators have yet to release his cause of death.

FPD said this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 719-382-4200 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or by clicking here.