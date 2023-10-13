Juvenile charged with attempted murder following shooting at high school football gam

By Gabe Swartz

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — A juvenile has been charged with attempted murder nearly a month after a shooting at a Wyandotte High School football game.

The juvenile male was tracked by U.S. Marshals, with assistance from the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department and Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

He was taken into custody in Manhattan, Kansas, without incident.

Police said the Wyandotte District Attorney’s Office has charged him with attempted second-degree murder and shooting into an occupied building.

The shooting incident happened at a game between Wyandotte High School and Schlagle, on Friday, Sept. 15. Police said it happened with a minute remaining in the game.

Police with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said officers were dispatched to the high school at 9:24 p.m. to assist after shots were fired during the game.

When they arrived, police learned that two unknown suspects approached the entrance to the field from outside the stadium and began shooting at a Kansas City Kansas School District Police Officer that was standing at the gate.

The school officer returned fire until the suspects fled north to a vehicle and left the scene.The incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

