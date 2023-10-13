Judge denies bid to prohibit US border officials from turning back asylum-seekers at land crossings
By ELLIOT SPAGAT
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials can continue to refuse asylum-seekers at border crossings with Mexico if they don’t have appointments on a mobile phone app. A federal judge made the ruling Friday in San Diego to the chagrin of immigration advocates. The ruling is a victory for the Biden administration and its approach to creating new pathways to enter the United States. The approach also makes it more difficult for those who don’t follow prescribed methods to seek asylum. More than 263,000 people scheduled appointments on the CBP One app from when it was introduced in January through August.