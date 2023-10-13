‘I thought I was going to die:’ Delivery driver shares account of traumatic dog attack caught on dashcam



By Jessica Holly, Franklin White

COOPER CITY, Florida (WSVN) — A South Florida delivery driver’s dash camera captured a harrowing dog attack that left her screaming for help and in need of over 30 stitches.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Diana Riveros vividly recounted the terrifying incident that unfolded in a Cooper City neighborhood on Oct. 6.

“All I could say is, ‘Help me, help me.’ I thought I was going to die,” Riveros said.

Riveros, who had just completed a grocery delivery to a residence along the 8200 block of Northwest 30th Street, said she noticed a billing error.

“So I went back to her house,” she said.

As she stood outside the home, the victim said, the door opened, and a dog pushed past its owner.

“I see the video, and I’m like, ‘I don’t understand how I escaped,’” she said.

The canine knocked Riveros to the ground and viciously bit into her body.

“I just looked up to the sky and I said, ‘God, please help me,’ and when I think that, the dog stopped,” she said.

The victim said she managed to escape, ran back to her. Her cellphone damaged and her fingers bloody, she struggled to call for help.

“I just started running to my car, and I closed the door. That’s when I saw my arm, and the wound was from one side to the other, and I thought I was going to lose my arm,” she said.

Paramedics with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Riveros to the hospital with bites on her leg, arm and back.

Currently struggling to walk, Riveros is recovering at home, taking it day by day — out of work and still haunted by the attack.

“Every night, I still can’t go to sleep, because every time I close my eyes, I say, ‘What did I do wrong? Why did this dog attack me?’” said Riveros.

A report was filed with the Broward Sheriff’s Office. 7News has reached out for further information on the investigation.

When a 7News crew knocked on the door where the attack occurred, no one answered.

Riveros also said that the dog responsible for the attack was not up to date on its shots, prompting her to undergo rabies shots.

As a single mother unable to work due to her injuries, Riveros is facing financial challenges. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her with medical expenses and recovery.

