House fire kills 4 animals in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a house fire on Melville Dr. Friday afternoon, on the southeast side of the city.

According to CSFD, firefighters had the fire out within seven minutes of arriving. Despite the quick response, three dogs and a chinchilla died in the fire. CSFD said a cat is also unaccounted for but three other dogs and a turtle were saved.

The department said the residents of the home will be displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

