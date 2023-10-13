Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in after arrest warrant issued over protection order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation stemming from a domestic violence case last year. Bridges turned himself in Friday morning in Lincoln County, a suburb of Charlotte. He was accompanied by his attorney. Bridges appeared before a district court judge and was released on $1,000 bond. The warrant had originally been issued on Jan. 2, but had not previously been served. Messages left with Bridges’ attorney were not immediately returned.

