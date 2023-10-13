Hispanic Heritage Month: Colorado Springs car club ‘Xquizite’ gives back to the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Leaders from Xquizite Car Club continue to give back to the community, and during Hispanic Heritage Month, KRDO News Channel 13 talked with members of the group to find out why they've made it their mission to pay it forward.

"Our main goal here is to have a family-oriented environment where we all come together and we hang out and we do our thing with our cars, but also we do things for the community as well," said Johannes Albrecht, member of Xquizite Car Club.

The Colorado Springs car club was brought back in 2023 and has recently gotten a lot of recognition from the community. One of the main reasons is because of the local support the group provides.

"We were like, you know why don't we start you know giving back to the community a little bit more and making that more of a bigger thing that we do," added Albrecht.

Earlier in 2023, Xquizite Car Club helped raise funds for an iconic Colorado Springs restaurant that was struggling to stay open, Felipe's 109. And thanks to that support, Felipe's along with other businesses across Colorado Springs have been able to keep their doors open.

"Well you know we love to eat, so a big thing that we do when we get together is everyone is always like we are we going, and we kind of started meeting up at Felipe's 109 and local taco trucks," said Albrecht. "You know if we are going to be out in the streets then we want to support the streets."

During the month of October, one of the youngest members of the Xquizite Car Club has made it her mission to help by collecting winter gear for those in need.

" We try to make sure that our kids know, we try to help out the community as much as possible. She is actually doing what she calls 'Socktober.' so she is raising donations as in money and or socks and doing that for the homeless so they can distribute them this month," said Celia Albrecht, member of Xquizite Car Club

The next event Xquizite Car Club will be on October 21st, at Felipes 109. They will be handing out candies and coats to kids in the Colorado Springs community.