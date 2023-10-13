Skip to Content
Freezing temperatures Saturday morning

Windy and cold weather for Friday... with freezing temperatures Saturday morning.

TODAY: Mainly sunny and cool Friday afternoon with highs ranging from the low-50s to the upper-50s.  Windy this morning with winds gradually falling of this evening.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight with freezing temperatures for several hours Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the 20s around sunrise Saturday morning.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny and cool Saturday with highs in the low-60s and lighter winds across the region. Cold morning starts will continue Sunday morning with warming afternoon temperatures Sunday and Monday.  We'll experience highs in the 70s and 80s early next week. Our next system arrives Wednesday... with another significant drop in temps.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

