Four businesses evacuated along E. Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs for hazmat situation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Four Colorado Springs businesses have been evacuated due to a HAZMAT incident Friday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, a natural gas meter was hit in a parking lot in at 3609 E. Platte.

The HAZMAT team is on the scene, and Colorado Springs Utilities is en route.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. CSFD said the businesses were evacuated as a precaution.