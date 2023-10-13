Ford recalls more than 230,000 Explorers for rollaway risk

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Ford is recalling certain models of the 2020-2022 Explorer due to a rollaway risk if the parking brake isn’t applied.

There are 238,364 impacted vehicles in the recall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. It said a “disconnected driveshaft” could cause the car to roll away and risk a crash.

The agency said Ford will repair the cars free of charge. The company will replace the rear axle bolt and subframe bushing and will also inspect the rear axle cover for damage. Ford will mail letters to inform affected owners on November 6. Owners can also call Ford customer service at 1-8669-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 23S55.

The Office of Defects Investigation received two complaints of faulty rear axle bolts, which were already included in a previous recall.

In July, Ford recalled more than 870,000 of its full-sized F-150 trucks because the electronic parking brake could engage unexpectedly at any time, including while the vehicle is being driven. That could cause a loss of control and possibly a crash.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Peter Valdes-Dapena contributed to this report.