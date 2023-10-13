Firefighters save cats from burning building in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - At least two cats are safe thanks to the Pueblo Fire Department.

According to the PFD, crews responded to a structure fire near Bruner Park and Veta Ave. around 2 p.m. At the scene, crews found smoke and fire coming from the second floor.

PPD

PFD said a fast attack was ordered and incident command called for an extra engine to respond due to heavy smoke and fire inside the residence.

During a primary search of the home, firefighters rescued cats. PFD said no other lives were in danger.

PFD

The fire has since been extinguished, but crews are remaining on the scene to overhaul and search for any hidden extensions. According to PFD, no injuries have been reported.