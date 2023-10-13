Experts say Hamas and Israel are committing war crimes in their fight

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The deadly attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians and the devastating Israeli airstrikes and blockade of Gaza have raised accusations among international legal experts that both sides were violating international law. A United Nations Commission of Inquiry said it has been collecting evidence of crimes since the violence began last week. Legal experts say the initial attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians amounted to war crimes. They say Israel’s blockade of Gaza and its demand that residents leave northern Gaza are also violations of international law.

By MIKE CORDER and JULIA FRANKEL Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.