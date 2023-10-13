Experts say Hamas and Israel are committing war crimes in their fight
By MIKE CORDER and JULIA FRANKEL
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The deadly attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians and the devastating Israeli airstrikes and blockade of Gaza have raised accusations among international legal experts that both sides were violating international law. A United Nations Commission of Inquiry said it has been collecting evidence of crimes since the violence began last week. Legal experts say the initial attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians amounted to war crimes. They say Israel’s blockade of Gaza and its demand that residents leave northern Gaza are also violations of international law.