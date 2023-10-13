Skip to Content
News

Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic broken into by armed robbers

By
Published 11:51 AM

By The Associated Press

Armed robbers broke into the St. Louis Cardinals baseball complex in the Dominican Republic on Friday. A statement from the team said no one was injured, but the burglars stole money, cellphones, jewelry and baseball equipment in the early morning break-in. The team’s president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said staff and players were shaken up. Local authorities are investigating, and Mozeliak said the team will reassess its security measures at the complex immediately.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content