Blast strikes Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan’s north

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A police spokesperson in northern Afghanistan says a blast struck a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers. He said there were casualties but didn’t give figures. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast in the capital city of Baghlan province. But blame is likely to fall on the Islamic State group, which targeted the country’s minority Shiites in past large-scale attacks. Footage from the mosque in the city of Pol-e-Khomri shows debris strewn over the red-carpeted floor, scattered personal items, and bodies covered by shrouds. The police spokesperson said he would share information about the blast later.

