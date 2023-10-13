Biden awards $7 billion for ‘clean hydrogen’ hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has selected clean-energy projects from Pennsylvania to California for a $7 billion program to kickstart development and production of hydrogen fuel, a key component of President Joe Biden’s agenda to slow climate change. Biden wants to establish seven regional “hydrogen hubs” to help replace fossil fuels such as coal and oil with cleaner-burning hydrogen as an energy source for vehicles, manufacturing and generating electricity. He is expected to make the official announcement Friday during an economic-themed visit to Philadelphia. The White House calls hydrogen essential to achieving Biden’s “vision of a strong, clean energy economy” and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. by 2050.

By MATTHEW DALY and MARC LEVY Associated Press

