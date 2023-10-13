AP Exclusive: 911 calls from deadly Lahaina wildfire reveal terror and panic in the rush to escape

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii’s Maui County has released audio of 911 calls made during a deadly August wildfire in response to a public records request from The Associated Press. The two hours of recordings obtained late Thursday add another layer to what is known about the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, illustrating the chaos and panic as people tried to flee to safety. Maui County spokeswoman Mahina Martin said the release was made because of a legal request but it’s unfortunate that survivors would re-experience the tragedy in the media. At least 98 people died in the Aug. 8 fire, and more than 2,000 structures were destroyed, most of them homes.

By GENE JOHNSON, CLAUDIA LAUER, REBECCA BOONE and AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

