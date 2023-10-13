7 killed and 16 injured as a suspected migrant-smuggling vehicle crashes in southern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say seven people were killed when a vehicle trying to evade a police check at high speed left a highway in southern Germany and crashed. The overcrowded vehicle appeared to be carrying migrants. The accident happened Friday near Muehldorf, east of Munich on the A94 highway, which leads to the Austrian border. The vehicle came off the road and overturned. Police said initial investigations showed that it was “a suspected smuggler vehicle with more than 20 people on board.” Bavaria’s top security official said that the dead included a young child and 16 people were injured, some of them seriously. It wasn’t immediately clear where the people packed into the van came from.

