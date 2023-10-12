While the news industry struggles, college students are supplying some memorable journalism

NEW YORK (AP) — An investigation into academic research leads to the resignation of Stanford University’s president. Northwestern University’s football coach is felled by a newspaper investigation. One newspaper’s front page after a shooting lockdown was so memorable that President Biden noticed. All have been achieved in the past year by college student journalists, who get paid little or nothing for their work. While the news industry struggles, young people are keeping the flame alive with some impressive work. The students are also learning what many of their elders know — that they can face harassment and abuse for telling truths to society.

