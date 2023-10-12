WEATHER ALERT: Colder and windy today with mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT: Mountain snow and strong winds and rain showers for the plains today.

TODAY: Critical fire weather can be expected across the southeastern plains this afternoon. Cool and windy with showers here in Colorado Springs this afternoon with highs in the upper-50s and winds gusting up to 45 mph in the Pikes Peak region. Stronger winds are likely across the far eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Colder air continues to filter in across the region... with windy conditions. A brief period of snow is possible later tonight... with a dusting possible from downtown and areas to the north.

EXTENDED: Breezy and much cooler Friday with freezing temperatures likely overnight and early Saturday morning. High temperatures Friday will top out only in the 50s and low-60s. Temperatures will warm gradually through Sunday with highs climbing back into the upper-60s and low-70s. Another storm may impact Colorado by the middle of next week.