Skip to Content
News

Verdict reached in trial of 2 officers charged in Elijah McClain’s death

Courtesy: McClain Family
By
Published 4:57 PM

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of two Aurora police officers who were indicted in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

RELATED: What to know about Elijah McClain’s death and the criminal trial of two officers

Both suspended officer Randy Roedema and former officer Jason Rosenblatt were charged with reckless manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Randy Roedema was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and assault in the third degree. Jason Rosenblatt was found not guilty of reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Rosenblatt was also found not guilty of second-degree assault.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content