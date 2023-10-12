Verdict reached in trial of 2 officers charged in Elijah McClain’s death

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of two Aurora police officers who were indicted in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

Both suspended officer Randy Roedema and former officer Jason Rosenblatt were charged with reckless manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Randy Roedema was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and assault in the third degree. Jason Rosenblatt was found not guilty of reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Rosenblatt was also found not guilty of second-degree assault.