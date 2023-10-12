Kenyan plane diverted in London after potential issue. Police say no threat found

LONDON (AP) — Authorities in Britain say a Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi bound for London’s Heathrow Airport has been intercepted by air force fighter jets and diverted to land at Stansted airport because of a potential security threat. But the Essex Police force says that officers have established that there was “nothing of concern” aboard the plane. The airport remained open throughout the incident. Stansted is some 30 miles (40 kilometers) north of London, and is used for flights when there are security incidents because of its remote location.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.