Kenyan plane diverted in London after potential issue. Police say no threat found
LONDON (AP) — Authorities in Britain say a Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi bound for London’s Heathrow Airport has been intercepted by air force fighter jets and diverted to land at Stansted airport because of a potential security threat. But the Essex Police force says that officers have established that there was “nothing of concern” aboard the plane. The airport remained open throughout the incident. Stansted is some 30 miles (40 kilometers) north of London, and is used for flights when there are security incidents because of its remote location.