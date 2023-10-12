Prosecutor removed from YNW Melly murder trial after defense accusations of withholding information

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida judge has removed the lead prosecutor in the double murder retrial of rapper YNW Melly. The decision Thursday comes after defense attorneys claimed prosecutors didn’t reveal that the lead detective in the case had been previously accused of being willing to lie as he gathered evidence. The judge granted the defense’s motion to recuse prosecutor Kristine Bradley in an abundance of caution. The judge didn’t find that Bradley’s integrity had been comprised but agreed that she couldn’t serve as a prosecutor on the case if the defense was planning to call her as a witness regarding the credibility of one of the investigators. No replacement for Bradley was immediately announced.

