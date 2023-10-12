Pittsburgh area firefighter to stand trial on charges of arson

By PATRICK DAMP

Click here for updates on this story

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh area volunteer firefighter was in court on Thursday morning facing charges of arson.

The 21-year-old Andrew Bischof learned when he will stand trial after being accused of setting four fires in the New Kensington and Arnold areas.

Those were the same towns where he was a firefighter.

All of the fires took place less than a half mile from one another and one of those even took place at a home belonging to Bischof’s family.

Bischof was taken into custody by state police and is facing charges of arson, aggravated arson, causing or risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, burglary, and criminal trespass.

The reaction to Bischof’s arrest was not a positive one from his fellow firefighters.

“We’re very mad about this, because of all the effort we put in and all of the sacrifices we made, you know, family and in our free time,” Arnold Fire Chief Eric Gartley said.

Surveillance video showed Bischol leaving the scene and then returning to the station.

The department says that Bischof’s suspension will be in place until his legal proceedings are complete.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.