Owners raise money for their dog’s chemotherapy treatment with the Magic Bullet fund

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Magic Bullet Fund exists to provide much-needed funds for dogs to get the medical treatment they need. Because treatment is often thousands of dollars, the fund raises money for families that can't afford it. Now, they're raising money for a family in Pueblo and their dog, Willow.

Willow is an eight-year-old shepherd mix who was diagnosed with lymphoma earlier this year. Her owners, the Chandler family, are seeking to raise enough money to finish her treatment, which they say will cost a total of $7,000. The Magic Bullet Fund will cover $3,050 of that.

"We're still asking for donations, cause it's still going to be really costly. Like I said, you can't put a price on family," Iysha Chandler said.

Chandler said that after only a few weeks of treatments, her lymph nodes have gone down in swelling, which shows that the cancer treatment is working.

Willow will still need about ten more treatments. That's why the family, on top of fundraising, is doing other things to find the money to help her, like asking for help from their family and selling customized pins. The proceeds from the pins will completely go to her treatment.

To donate money to Willow's cause with The Magic Bullet Fund, click here.