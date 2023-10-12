Over 45,000 marijuana plants, 700 pounds of processed marijuana seized during raid at Love County farm

By Jonathan Greco

LOVE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Law enforcement seized over 45,000 marijuana plants and over 700 pounds of processed marijuana during a raid earlier this week at a Love County farm.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents and Love County deputies served a search warrant at a farm in Love County that they said was tied to an investigation into black-market marijuana trafficking. Authorities said in a news release that the Harvesting Valley LLC farm operators along Batson Road in Burneyville were cultivating and trafficking large quantities of marijuana to the black market.

“OBN Agents have conducted undercover purchases of marijuana from the operators of this grow facility,” OBN spokesman Mark Woodward said. “These defendants have ties to the targets of a marijuana trafficking investigation OBN conducted in 2022 that shut down Big Buddha farm in Wilson, Oklahoma.”

Agents seized 45,335 marijuana plants and more than 700 pounds of processed marijuana and arrested one person, according to the news release. Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Love County Sheriff’s Office officials said 11 people were detained amid the raid.

Woodward added in the news release that agents found “unsanitary living conditions” as well as fire hazards at the facility.

“Over the past two years, my agency has created full-time Marijuana Enforcement Teams that have targeted not only the criminal organizations that operate these farms, but also those entities that commit fraud to obtain medical marijuana business licenses for these criminals,” OBN Director Donnie Anderson said.

