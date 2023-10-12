New York governor backs suspension of ‘right to shelter’ as migrant influx strains city

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is supporting the city’s effort to suspend a unique legal agreement that requires it to provide emergency housing to homeless people, as a large influx of migrants overwhelms the city’s shelter system. Hochul endorsed the city’s challenge to the requirement in a court filing this week, telling reporters Thursday that the mandate was never meant to apply to a humanitarian crisis. The city has for months sought to roll back the so-called right to shelter rule after the arrival of more than 120,000 migrants since last year. The shelter requirement has been in place for more than four decades in New York City.

