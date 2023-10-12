NATO will hold a major nuclear exercise next week as Russia plans to pull out of a test ban treaty

BRUSSELS (AP) — The chief of NATO says the alliance will hold a major nuclear exercise next week. The announcement by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg came after Russia warned it would pull out of a global nuclear test ban agreement. NATO’s “Steadfast Noon” exercise is held annually and involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but no live bombs are used. Stoltenberg said Thursday: “This is a routine training event that happens every October.” The exercise is scheduled to run from Monday until Oct. 26 and will take place over Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea. It will involve 13 NATO allies and a mix of aircraft types, including advanced fighter jets and U.S. B-52 bombers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.