Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Garden of the Gods Park is offering the last Motorless Morning for this year.

The event occurs on Sunday, October 15, between 5 a.m. and noon. During Motorless Morning, skate skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads. There will be designated slow zones and one-way traffic. Motor vehicle access will be eliminated during the duration of the event. Park rules and regulations including speed limits will still be enforced. From the visitor center, a shuttle into the main parking lot will be available upon request on Motorless Morning for those guests who need it.