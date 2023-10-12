Mexico’s president calls 1994 assassination of presidential candidate a ‘state crime’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has unleashed a broad spate of conspiracy theories, arguing that the 1994 assassination of a Mexico presidential candidate was a government-sponsored killing. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not provide any specific evidence for the accusation of state involvement in the killing of ruling party candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio. But López Obrador also claimed that the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy was also a “state crime.” The Mexican president also said Thursday that the U.S. arrest of former Mexican defense secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos in 2020 was part of a DEA plot to weaken Mexico’s armed forces and allow U.S. agents free reign in Mexico.

