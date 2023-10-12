Visualizing the Israel-Hamas war

By Lou Robinson, Alex Leeds Matthews, Rosa de Acosta, Renée Rigdon, Amy O’Kruk, Christopher Hickey, Rachel Wilson and Will Mullery, CNN

(CNN) — CNN analyzed and mapped reports of Hamas attacks and Israeli airstrikes since Saturday.

The conflict is the deadliest between the two sides in over a decade.

As airstrikes in Gaza have forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes and overwhelm areas, including hospitals, there is little room to go. Across the Middle East, Gaza is among the smallest and most densely-packed cities.

As thousands of rockets have rained down on Israel, the country has been relying once again on the Iron Dome system to protect its citizens.

The US government has spent over $2.9 billion on the Iron Dome program since 2011, according to the Congressional Research Service. Here’s a snapshot of how planned US military aid to Israel compares with other countries.

