Man charged with stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ slippers from Minnesota museum expected to plead guilty

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with stealing ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the “The Wizard of Oz” from a Minnesota museum is expected to change his plea to guilty at a court hearing. Seventy-six-year-old Terry Jon Martin was indicted in May on one count of theft of a major artwork and is scheduled to appear in court Friday. The shoes from the film were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in the actress’ hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005. No one was arrested in the case until Martin, who lives near Grand Rapids, was charged this year. The slippers were recovered in a 2018 FBI sting in Minneapolis.

