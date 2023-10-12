Leak in LA council racism scandal may have come from 2 ex-labor employees, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say two former employees of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor are the focus of an investigation into a secret recording of several City Council members and a labor leader. The leaked recording entangled City Hall in a racism scandal and led to the resignations of the Los Angeles City Council president and a powerful labor leader. Councilman Kevin de León has resisted calls for his ouster, including from President Joe Biden, and is running for reelection. The scandal was triggered by a leaked recording of crude, racist comments during a private meeting in 2021 at the labor federation’s headquarters.

