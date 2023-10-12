Japan’s government asks a court to revoke the legal religious status of the Unification Church

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government has asked a court to revoke the legal status of the Unification Church after an Education Ministry investigation concluded the group systematically manipulated its followers into donating money, sowing fear and harming their families. Education Ministry officials submitted 5,000 pieces of documents and evidence in cardboard boxes to the Tokyo District Court to support the request for the dissolution order Friday. If the order is granted after a lengthy court process, the church will still be able to operate but will lose its tax exempt status and face financial setbacks. The Japan branch of the church earlier condemned the government’s decision and said it was based on distorted information.

